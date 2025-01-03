SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $4.70. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 191 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

