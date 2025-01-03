Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.38 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.20). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 96.30 ($1.19), with a volume of 1,099,785 shares traded.

Metro Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £654.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,865.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Sharpe sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £27,260 ($33,741.80). 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

