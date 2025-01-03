Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.86 and traded as low as $17.44. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 20,313 shares traded.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

