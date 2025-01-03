Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $735,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,747.30. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 274,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,357 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,570,000 after purchasing an additional 255,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 865,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,375,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBH opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

