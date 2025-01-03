Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $470.00.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE CSL opened at $366.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $297.25 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.95 and a 200-day moving average of $423.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

