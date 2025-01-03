NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) & Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Critical Review

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 12.67% 9.76% 1.27% NSTS Bancorp -48.24% -5.83% -1.71%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $10.60 million 1.05 $1.60 million $1.83 7.51 NSTS Bancorp $6.26 million 10.05 -$3.96 million ($0.90) -13.28

This table compares Southern Banc and NSTS Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southern Banc has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern Banc beats NSTS Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

