Reviewing Oak Woods Acquisition (NASDAQ:OAKU) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Oak Woods Acquisition (NASDAQ:OAKU) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Woods Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Woods Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 45.35% 11.52% 5.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Oak Woods Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Oak Woods Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Woods Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $244.17 million 7.41 $271.96 million $1.76 8.34

This table compares Oak Woods Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Woods Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oak Woods Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Woods Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Oak Woods Acquisition.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Oak Woods Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Nepean, Canada.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

