Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Volkswagen

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.25 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.77%. Research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volkswagen

(Get Free Report

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.