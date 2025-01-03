Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Volkswagen
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.25 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.77%. Research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.