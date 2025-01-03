Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of VIV opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.