Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Archrock Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,648 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 175.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 567,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. Archrock has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.19 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

