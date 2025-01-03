Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.
PET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Wag! Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Wag! Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Institutional Trading of Wag! Group
Wag! Group Stock Performance
PET opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Wag! Group has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.
About Wag! Group
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
