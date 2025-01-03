The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 107,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $754,647.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 517,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,205.61. The trade was a 17.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $50,573.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,552.30. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 799,818 shares of company stock worth $5,975,421 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Honest by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 122.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

HNST opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $685.53 million, a P/E ratio of -169.75 and a beta of 2.42. Honest has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

