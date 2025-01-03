Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTLO. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $688.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.68. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in Portillo’s by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,114,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,513 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,337,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 307.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 522,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 394,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 499.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 29.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,272,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 288,675 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

