Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:TV opened at $1.75 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $969.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $812.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 86.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 101,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,014 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,005,403.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 271,459 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 182,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

