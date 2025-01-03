OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.19.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 601,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,277.53. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 358.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 15,965.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

