The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Beachbody

Beachbody Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Beachbody

Shares of NYSE:BODI opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Beachbody has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beachbody in the third quarter worth $4,287,000. Raine Group LLC purchased a new position in Beachbody in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Beachbody during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beachbody in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, MSA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beachbody in the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.