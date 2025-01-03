Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.80.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirby by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
Kirby Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Kirby stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kirby has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $132.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 9.37%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kirby
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
