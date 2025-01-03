Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

Several brokerages have commented on SPB. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC upgraded Superior Plus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$6.28 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$5.15 and a 12-month high of C$10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,440.00%.

In other news, Director Shawn Bradley Vammen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,750.00. Also, Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$632,150.40. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

