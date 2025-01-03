Insider Buying: Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Buys 84 Shares of Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mace acquired 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £144.48 ($178.83).

Personal Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON PGH opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.53. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 152 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.60). The company has a market cap of £57.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Personal Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 209 ($2.59) price target on the stock.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

