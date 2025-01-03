28,375 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $184.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

