Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 120.4% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 59,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $23.97 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $24.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.