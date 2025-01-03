Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,593 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.43 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

