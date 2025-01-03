Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,831 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Segra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,268,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after buying an additional 10,140,540 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Denison Mines by 96.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,574,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168,934 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 168.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Denison Mines by 499.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,127,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 9.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 25,263,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Up 15.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up previously from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

