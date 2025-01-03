John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $87.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $108.96.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

