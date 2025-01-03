Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

UEC opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

