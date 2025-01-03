China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and traded as low as $33.85. China Resources Power shares last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 292 shares changing hands.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

