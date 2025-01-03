Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 12.65 ($0.16), with a volume of 932 shares changing hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -90.36 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.44.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.

The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.

