Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 163.47 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.04). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.04), with a volume of 234,281 shares.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The firm has a market cap of £284.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.47.

Henderson High Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Henderson High Income Trust’s payout ratio is 4,782.61%.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

