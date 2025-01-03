Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and traded as low as $48.60. Li Ning shares last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 10,027 shares trading hands.

Li Ning Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.

Li Ning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.