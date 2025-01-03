Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 443 ($5.48) and traded as high as GBX 448 ($5.55). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 448 ($5.55), with a volume of 290 shares trading hands.

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,140.54 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 435.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,405.41%.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

