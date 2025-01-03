Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.10. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 530,546 shares trading hands.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

