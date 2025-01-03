Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.16 and traded as high as $22.98. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 99,509 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

