Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 52,800 shares changing hands.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $595,716.00, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.56.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.

