Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.84 and traded as high as $22.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 8,123,668 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,314,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,034,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

