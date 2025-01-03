JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jan 3rd, 2025

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and traded as low as $11.55. JBS shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 27,287 shares.

JBS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

JBS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is 83.06%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

