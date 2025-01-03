Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and traded as low as $3.86. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 83,756 shares.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

About Hang Lung Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.