Arno Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARNI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Arno Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Arno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Arno Therapeutics Price Performance
About Arno Therapeutics
Arno Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer and other life threatening diseases. The company’s product development pipeline includes Onapristone, a type 1 anti-progestin hormone blocker that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of breast, endometrial, and others solid tumors in post-menopausal women; and advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer in men.
