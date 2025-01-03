Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.70 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 244.25 ($3.02). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 244.25 ($3.02), with a volume of 20,122 shares.
Hansa Investment Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.70. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 394.74%.
Hansa Investment Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
