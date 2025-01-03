KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.63 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.

KCR Residential REIT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

