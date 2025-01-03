Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.96 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 52.38 ($0.65). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 52.99 ($0.66), with a volume of 45,225 shares.

Everyman Media Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,766.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

