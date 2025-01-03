Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and traded as low as $7.11. Enel shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 655,351 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ENLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Enel in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Enel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Enel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENLAY

Enel Stock Performance

Enel Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Enel

(Get Free Report)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.