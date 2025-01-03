Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 324,920 shares.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 13.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$94.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.51.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
