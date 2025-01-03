Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and traded as low as $20.22. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 63,152 shares.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

