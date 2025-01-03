SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 628,784 shares changing hands.

SinglePoint Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2,919.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

