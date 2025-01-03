Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.50. Capstone shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

Capstone Stock Up 22.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

Capstone Company Profile

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.

