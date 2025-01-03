Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,243.80 ($27.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,586 ($32.01). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 2,572 ($31.84), with a volume of 2,727,641 shares changing hands.
Imperial Brands Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,471.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,243.80. The company has a market capitalization of £21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64.
Imperial Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 54.26 ($0.67) dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,652.17%.
Insider Activity
About Imperial Brands
We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.
We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.
