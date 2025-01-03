Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $5.34. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 80,412 shares traded.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.1634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Vodacom Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.