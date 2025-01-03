John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and traded as low as $16.53. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 83,937 shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.