John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and traded as low as $16.53. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 83,937 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
