TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.99 and traded as low as $91.17. TransUnion shares last traded at $91.85, with a volume of 950,978 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.06.

TransUnion Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,312.84. The trade was a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,158. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

