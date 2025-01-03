SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $9.90. SGS shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 69,948 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGSOY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of SGS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

SGS Stock Performance

About SGS

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

