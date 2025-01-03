SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $9.90. SGS shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 69,948 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SGSOY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of SGS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SGSOY
SGS Stock Performance
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SGS
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.